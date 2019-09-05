|
|
Leo Spendlow of Federal Heights, CO passed away August 23, 2019 at his home. He was 77. He was born May 5, 1942 in Erie, CO where he lived most of his life before moving to Federal Heights. Leo was married to Anne Spendlow, Penny Spendlow-Jump and Bonnie Spendlow. He worked construction out of high school before starting his career in the beer industry as a Draft Technician. Leo worked for a Coors distributor for 25 years, Budweiser distributor for 11 years and finished his career with Western Distributing where he retired from. He loved hunting, fishing, watching sports and spending time with family and friends. Leo will be remembered for his generosity and unconditional love and support for his family and friends. Leo is preceded in death by his father Arthur Spendlow, Sr.; and three brothers Art, Wesley and Norman Spendlow. He is survived by three Daughters Dell Rae Jones of Sydney, NE, Renee (Brett) Neal of Frederick, CO and Leora (Scott) Little of Frederick, CO; four grandchildren Kylee Jones, Karlee Jones, Jesse Neal and Alyssa Little; one brother Harry Spendlow of Erie, CO. Memorial service 11:00 am Friday September 6, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions to a in memory of Leo. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 5, 2019