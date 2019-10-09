|
|
Leonard Sam Corsentino, 90 of Longmont passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 7, 2019. Leonard was born in Brighton, Colorado the 9th child of Leonardo and Salvatora (D'anna) Corsentino. Growing up he helped on the family farm in Weld and Adams Counties and would drive to Denver to Denargo Market to sell their produce. His parents retired to California and he followed them and spent a short time there, he returned to Colorado in the mid-1940's to work with his brothers and sisters on the family farms. He started to save money by trapping muskrat and farming to purchase his own herd of Registered Brown Swiss Cattle. In 1947 Leonard went to Peoria, IL to a cattle auction with his assistance of Laurel Biddle, he wasn't old enough to drive a car back then so he stayed with the two rail cars of cattle all the way back to Colorado and was stuck in a storm for three days. He took great pride in his cattle herd that he had developed and named the farm Grand Meadow Dairy, where he would ship milk to Safeway. In 1951 he married Anna Lee Wight from Elizabeth, CO and were married for 62 years until she passed away in 2013. They had one daughter Myrna Lynn Corsentino who resides in Lakewood, CO. In his later years he started to show his cattle at the Adams, Boulder and Colorado State fairs and won several 1st place and Grand Champion awards. Due health issues he sold the dairy herd in Brighton. In 1961 he would purchase a partially built mobile home park in North Longmont and with long days and hard work by Leonard and Anna Lee they built a beautiful mobile home park for senior living also called Grand Meadow Mobile Home Park. Always wanting to keep busy he built two office buildings for Commonwealth Title in North Longmont and the current tenants are Major Medical. He enjoyed stream and deep-sea fishing, camping, and hunting for deer, elk and prairie dogs. He also enjoyed collecting various art forms, oil paintings of pinup girls and western art, bronzes, and wood carvings. He like to travel to China, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Costa Rica and most of the US. A Celebration of Life will be 11:30am, Friday, October 11 at D- Barn Reception Hall, 136 S. Main Street, Longmont. With visitation two hours prior to service time. Leonard is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, John, Pete, Tony, Charles, Joseph and half-brother, Sidney Zahalsky; sisters, Pauline Giadone, Anna Russo and Mary Garner. He is survived by his daughter, Myrna and her longtime companion, Robert Weisbard; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Brown Swiss Association 12010 Jasper Road, Erie, CO 80516 or Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010. We would like to thank the staff and nursing staff from Accent Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to my Dad and our family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019