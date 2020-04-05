|
Leonora Ann Wolfe, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, passed away Monday, March 30th, 2020. She died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer with her sons by her bedside. Leonora was born May 18, 1934 in Jamaica, NY to William and Clotilda Carbone. Mother to sons, Laurence and Robert Kandel, mother-in-law to Jennifer and Jenelle, grandmother to George and William, aunt to Alicia, Christopher, Jess, Leonora, Mary Beth, Matthew, Michael, Richard and sister to Ronald. She had a huge heart and a wonderful exuberance for life. Her passions included golf, family, and friends. All who knew her will miss her dearly. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions her family has decided to wait on a memorial service until group gatherings can again commence. Please refer back to Ahlberg Funeral Home (www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com) for a scheduled service at Saint Francis Cabrini Parish in Littleton, CO.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 5, 2020