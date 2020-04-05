Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonora Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonora Wolfe


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonora Wolfe Obituary
Leonora Ann Wolfe, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, passed away Monday, March 30th, 2020. She died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer with her sons by her bedside. Leonora was born May 18, 1934 in Jamaica, NY to William and Clotilda Carbone. Mother to sons, Laurence and Robert Kandel, mother-in-law to Jennifer and Jenelle, grandmother to George and William, aunt to Alicia, Christopher, Jess, Leonora, Mary Beth, Matthew, Michael, Richard and sister to Ronald. She had a huge heart and a wonderful exuberance for life. Her passions included golf, family, and friends. All who knew her will miss her dearly. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions her family has decided to wait on a memorial service until group gatherings can again commence. Please refer back to Ahlberg Funeral Home (www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com) for a scheduled service at Saint Francis Cabrini Parish in Littleton, CO.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -