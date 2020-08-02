LeRoy Smith

LeRoy Adam Smith, 86, of Longmont, CO, passed away on July 22, 2020. LeRoy was born in Mead, CO on February 9, 1934. He graduated from Mead High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Marines in 1953 and spent time aboard the U.S. Shangri-La Ship. He was in Japan, China, Hawaii, California, Washington and later joined the Colorado National Guard. He retired in 1979 after 25 years of service. LeRoy married Anna Marie Inskeep, May 27, 1958 in Longmont. He did seismographic work, worked for Longmont Farm Supply, Flatiron Paving (20 Years), Frontier Materials and Twin Peaks Excavating. After retiring, he and Anna worked for Arfsten Trucking running loaders, stockpiling mulch and emptying rail cars. He bowled many years on Industrial League and mixed leagues with Anna. He liked bingo, fishing and gardening. LeRoy in survived by Anna, his wife of 62 years; three daughters, LeAnn Smith Brandly of Johnstown; Lynnette Smith and Amy Smith Johnson (Kevin) of Longmont, their son, Jeremiah (Katelyn) and great granddaughter, Hazel of Platteville; two sons, Donald Smith (Jackie) of Ft. Lupton, their daughter, Joy (Freddie) and sons, Adrian and Jovan of Gilcrest; Steve of Longmont and his son Hank; brothers, Eugene and Leonard; sister in laws, Polly Benson, Helen Terry, Dorothy and Donna Smith. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary (Krapp) Smith; in laws, Floyd and Maida Inskeep; grandson, Andrew Johnson (February 7, 1991 - September 18, 2016); son in law, Fritz Brandly (2001); brothers, George, Jake and Virgil; sisters, Mary Lou and Susan; in laws, Loren Benson, Ruby and Rick Erickson of Nunn, Bill Terry, Jim and Mary Inskeep, Dick and Adaline Inskeep, Shirley and Ray Olander of Longmont. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

