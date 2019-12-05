|
Linda was born October 15, 1946 in Taylor, Missouri, the daughter of Alfred Henry Powell and Louise Cox. She was married to her husband, Harold Aldridge for 28 years. Linda and Harold met country dancing 31 years ago and country dancing remained a Saturday night ritual for them throughout their time together. She was the family matriarch not only to her siblings but also to her stepfamily. Linda was a beloved Mother, Sister, Stepmother, Aunt and Grandmother. She spent a considerable amount of her time giving back to her Longmont community as a volunteer with the Longmont Historical Society and was a long-time chair for the bi-annual fundraiser for over 25 years. She was the first of her family to go to college. Linda always loved to sew, but in her retirement, she picked up a love of quilting. She was an active member of Interfaith Quilters and made many quilts for disaster relief efforts. Linda and her husband, Harold Aldridge, enjoyed spending much of their time attending many car shows showing their rebuilt/restored 46 Chevy Pickup and 56 Pontiac Star Chief. Linda is survived by her husband Harold Aldridge of Colorado; sisters Connie Bristol of Colorado, Sheila Beath (David McCune) of Illinois and brother Charles Powell (Theresa) of Virginia, Donnie Powell of Illinois, her daughters Marylan Starbuck, Karen Aldridge; her sons Bill Nevin and Daniel Aldridge (Lisa), her grandson Jacob Aldridge and granddaughter, Carolyn Starbuck; nieces Alanna Haney, Sandra Zoschke and Amanda Zoschke; grand-niece Kirsten Carr-Zoschke and grand-nephew Caleb Zoschke; and former spouse Robert Nevin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Earl Bryant, Roger Powell (Phyllis), Richard Powell, Alan Powell and Larry Powell; sister Betty Schmidt. Viewing will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501, December 10th from 4-6 pm. Funeral Service will be on December 11th at 2 pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the or a . Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 5, 2019