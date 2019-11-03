|
|
Linda Casey passed away at home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on October 30, 2019. Linda Florence Trent was born on March 30, 1938 in Anderson County, Kentucky to Gertie Cheak Trent and Hilary Paul Trent and was raised in Fox Creek, Kentucky, graduating from Western High School, Anderson County, KY, in 1956. She married Leroy Casey on January 6, 1957. They moved with their children to Longmont, CO in 1974. Linda always bragged she fell in love with Leroy in the 8th grade, and they were married for 62 years this past January. She was happy to remain a homemaker while she raised their two sons. Linda was a vivacious and intelligent woman with a quick wit. A true southern lady, who was quite proud of her Kentucky heritage, she loved to share her witticisms. We still wonder how "slicker than snot on a doorknob" is really slick and if "skin you like a rabbit" is maybe something she did as a kid. Linda loved her three grandchildren with all her heart, arms, kisses and even with a spanking or two. She also helped to take care of her grandchildren by keeping them out of day care two days a week. Linda was an avid baker and cook. She was well known for her rum cake, which was questionable for a minor to eat. No one made better pork cutlets and gravy. Linda served beside her husband as an Elder's Wife at LifeBridge Christian Church for decades. When they both retired from leadership, she was honored with a plaque, flowers and the applause of a grateful church. Linda was especially grateful for touring the United Kingdom with Leroy in 1997 and their dream trip for their 50th wedding anniversary to Israel. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Hilary P. Trent, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Leroy Casey; sons, Trent (Regina) Casey of Mead, CO and Lance (Diana) Casey of Corpus Christi, TX; grandsons, Aaron Casey of Longmont, CO and Tyler Casey of Platteville, CO; granddaughter, Carrie Casey of Longmont, CO; step grandchildren, Gina and Mason Ventry of Corpus Christi, TX; sisters, Mae "Pinkie" Clark of Lawrenceburg, KY and Karen Sparrow of Sarasota, FL; brother, Stephen (Lana) Trent of Lawrenceburg, KY; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at LifeBridge Christian Church, Longmont, CO. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeBridge Christian Church in Linda's honor. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 3, 2019