Linda Kay Johnston died peacefully at home in Longmont, Colorado on 16 September 2020 at the age of 66, following a multi-year fight with breast cancer. Linda was born on 13 April 1954 in La Junta, Colorado to Howard and Paula (Rose) Johnston. She graduated from Longmont High School in 1972. She married Barry Gray in 1973. After their divorce, she married Anthony Izzolena of Longmont, Colorado. Linda and Tony owned and operated the Coachman Restaurant and Lounge on north Main Street in Longmont, which Linda later renamed to Group Therapy. Linda was married to Tom Rickman from 1995 to 1998. Recently, she owned and operated the Abo's Pizzeria in Longmont, Colorado. Linda was a skilled hostess, both at work and at home. She made people comfortable and at ease with each other. Linda was an active member of the Heart of Longmont congregation. For many years, she was in charge of the church's kitchen and was comfortable serving meals for several hundred people. She was a member of the Bell Choir and actively performed until the last two weeks of her life. Linda was also a volunteer and her church's coordinator for Boulder County CROP walk. Linda is survived by her aunt S. Joan Skinner of Davis, California and uncles Lowell (Joyce) Johnston of Arlington, Colorado and Clifford Johnston, of Ordway, Colorado; brother Paul E. Johnston and sister-in-law Leslie Hartten of Longmont, Colorado; her children Nathan (Jessica), Brian, and Mya Izzolena, grandchildren Tamara, Anthony, and Vincent 'Vinny' Izzolena, and great-grandson Nathaniel, all of Longmont; nephew Paul (Angela) A. Johnston of Longmont, and niece Kate Hartten of Lincoln, Nebraska. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Paula Johnston, aunt Elizabeth McCall, ex-husband Tony Izzolena, and brothers Gregory and Larry Johnston. Like her father, Linda has donated her body to science. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday September 25 at 10:30 AM and will be online at https://www.youtube. com/channel/UCf1Y7WF 9C7bH3JJruLgprAA/live. Reverend Carol Lillie and Reverend David Burt will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Linda's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart of Longmont at 350 11th Ave, 80501. Condolences can be sent to Mya.izzolena@yahoo.com The family would like to thank Mya and the Lutheran Hospice for their care of Linda during the last months of her life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store