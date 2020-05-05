Linda K. Sorrentino, who lived most of her life in Colorado, passed away in the evening hours on April 30, 2020 at the age of 67. Linda was born May 5, 1952 to Thomas & Ruth Parker. She graduated from Erie High School before attending college with a passion for music. She was a devoted caretaker, ensuring the health and safety of family and doting on her grandkids. Linda loved crafts of all kinds. When she wasn't making things for her grandkids, she participated in a yearly Christmas ornament exchange with friends from all over the world. Linda is survived by her son Robert and daughter-in-law Katherine and her two grandsons of Round Rock Texas, brothers Tom Parker of Wiggins and Howard Johnson of Lakewood and sister Sharon Parker of Longmont, along with many cousins, nephews & nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Pat and Quentin Parker, sister Sharon Johnson, and former husband, Robert Meals. Due to the current stay at home order, a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank in her name.

