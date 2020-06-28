Linda G. Stow, 76, of Longmont died June 18, 2020, at the TRU Hospice Care Center at Longmont United Hospital. She was born July 18, 1943, in Fairmont, Minnesota, to Gaylord and Dovey (Brewster) Colvin. The family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1947, and she graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1961. Growing up in Colorado, she often spoke of her family's long drives in the mountains and many of her most treasured memories were of camping, boating, and waterskiing with family and friends. She also loved to travel to warm locations, especially many trips to Playa del Carmen where she owned a condo for a number of years. Linda attended college at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, immediately after high school. She later transferred to and graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins with a BS in Accounting, at a time when there were very few women in the profession. She went on to earn her certification as a Certified Public Accountant and had a long career in public accounting, successfully managing her own firm for over 30 years. In that time she helped countless local small businesses and individuals with accounting and taxes, and she treasured the relationships she had with her clients. She was also involved in a business leads organization for many years and she cherished the friends she made there. Linda was always involved in the Longmont community. She served as a director on the boards of several local nonprofit organizations, including the Tiny Tim Center (now TLC Learning Center), Longmont United Hospital, and The Inn Between of Longmont. Along with her dear friend Francea Phillips, Linda was instrumental in creating the Tiny Tim Christmas Tree Festival, now a highlight of the holiday season. During her time on the Longmont United Hospital board of directors, she was a guiding force behind the approval of the expansion and patient tower as well as the adoption of the Planetree care model still utilized today. Linda lived life on her own terms, with fierce independence and strength of character she helped to instill in others. She was always warm, funny, stubborn, smart, witty, often impertinent, and ever feisty. She often shared keen insights, helping friends and family through challenges or cheering them in their victories. She was a mother, a businesswoman, a leader, a mentor, a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, and always a great companion. Many women learned from her example how to become strong women of character, and many men learned from her to stand by and appreciate such women. Survivors include children Vicki (Gabe) Santos of Longmont and Marty (Laura) Stow of Fort Collins; grandchildren Sylvia and Isabel Santos and Elijah, Gavin, Owen, and Ella Stow; step-children Laurie (Tom) Hennig of Granite Bay, California and Jeff (Casey) Gettinger of Los Angeles, California; step-grandchildren Rémy Caillot and Will and Clarke Gettinger; sisters Jolene Blank and Vicki Paulsen; nieces Dovey (John) Plain, Laura (Rick) Chambers, and Erin (Drew) Veirs; and many dear friends she considered to be part of her family. Cremation has been planned, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Meals on Wheels of Boulder or the charitable organization of your choice. Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

