Lloyd E Peele, 96, passed away on October 27th. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki, and 3 grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Inza. He will be buried next to his late wife, Inza, at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Thursday November 5th 2020 at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. To View the full obituary visit www.carroll-lewellen.com.

