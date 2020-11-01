1/1
Lloyd Peele
Lloyd E Peele, 96, passed away on October 27th. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki, and 3 grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Inza. He will be buried next to his late wife, Inza, at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Thursday November 5th 2020 at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. To View the full obituary visit www.carroll-lewellen.com.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Lloyd was a great guy. And a good Elk member.
He will be greatly missed.
Mike Dionigi and Judy Nielsen
Cody Wyoming.
Mike Dionigi
Friend
October 31, 2020
Lloyd was one of the very best people I ever had the pleasure to meet. I will miss him immensely. Peace to his family and friends.
Rene Bohn
Family
