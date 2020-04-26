|
|
Lois Virginia Sager was born June 7, 1926 in Hillsboro, Illinois and passed away April 22, 2020 in Elizabeth, Colorado. Lois was born to Ora (Smith) and James Donald Sager, and was thrilled to be the big sister to brother Jim who was thirteen years her junior. Lois had a wonderful childhood growing up, mostly in Edwardsville, Illinois and Belleville, Illinois. Lois attended Milliken University in Decatur, Illinois and the University of Michigan. She was encouraged to study mathematics, since she was one of the few women who had an aptitude, or interest, in math and most of the men were in service during World War II. After the war, Lois was the lead in a church play when the man playing her husband suddenly dropped out. One of her friends said her brother "Bill" was just back from the service and would do it. When Bill was introduced to Lois, the minister's wife said "Bill, this is Lois and she is going to be your wife." She meant in the play, but the die was cast and six months later, on May 23, 1947, they were married. They celebrated over 70 years of family, friends, memories, and travel together. They were able to visit over 130 countries and made friends wherever their travels took them. After starting a family in Illinois, Lois and Bill and their two small daughters moved across the river to Florissant, Missouri and later to Chesterfield, Missouri. Lois amassed friends wherever she went. Her time was spent as a homemaker, a substitute teacher, an avid bridge player, a Meals on Wheels coordinator, a Stephen Minister, a member of People to People, and much more. She was always very involved in her church community and was a member of Presbyterian Churches in Illinois, Missouri, and Colorado. Her PEO sisters in Illinois, Missouri (Chapter HZ) and Longmont, Colorado (Chapters II and JH) were close to her heart and Lois never hesitated to volunteer her well-known poetry skills for chapter events or special occasions. Lois has held all PEO offices and served as chapter president twice. In 1998 Lois and Bill moved west to Longmont to be closer to family. Newcomer's Club, PEO and of course, Bridge, occupied Lois' time. It was not unusual for Lois to play Bridge 3-4 times a week! She made many friends through these groups and was fortunate to also have a wonderful group of neighbors. Lois is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Cathy and Todd Silbert, and Marsha Walker and Elston Obermann. She is also survived by four grandchildren and their spouses, Seth and Melissa Walker, Kelli Walker Bairn and Sam Bairn, Caitlin Silbert Pagano and Jim Pagano, and Teage Silbert. Six great-grandchildren were the lights of her life; Maxwell Walker; Norah, Lena, and Arlo Pagano; and Wesley and Lila Bairn. She is further survived by her brother's daughter and very special niece, Karen Sager Winton. Lois' husband Bill and brother Jim predeceased her, as did her son-in-law Vern Walker. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Celebrate Lois' life by knowing that she loved you, her family and friends, and share that love with those close to you. Cremation is entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 26, 2020