Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Heart of Longmont Methodist Congregation
Lona Rae Hinman


1935 - 2019
Lona Rae Hinman Obituary
Lona Rae Hinman, 83, passed away June 28, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. She was born July 11, 1935 in Stromsburg, Nebraska to Roswill and Alta (Mentink) Johnson. Lona Rae attended nursing school at Nebraska Methodist Hospital and graduated as a Registered Nurse. On August 18, 1957 she married John Hinman in Lincoln, NE. They moved to Longmont in 1962 after John completed his service in the US Navy. Lona Rae spent many years working as an RN with John in his medical practice. She was a member of Heart of Longmont Methodist Congregation, United Methodist Women, her Church Circle and sang in the Wesley Ann's. Lona Rae was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter FD and tutored for elementary school kids through Kids Hope. Lona Rae loved traveling, quilting, playing bunco, participating in her book club and Lona Rae was renowned for cinnamon rolls. She was preceded in death by her parents. Lona Rae is survived by her husband of 62 years, John; children: Mark and wife Ann of Longmont, Tim and wife Barb of Temecula, CA and Heather and husband Craig of Woodland Park, CO; grandchildren Michelle, Jenny, Kimmy, Sam, Albert, Harry, Becca and Thomas and one great grandchild Kaitlyn. Memorial services will be held 10:00 am Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Heart of Longmont Methodist Congregation. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contribution can be made to Girls, Inc.; Global Girls Alliance Fund or Heart of Longmont and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Share condolences at www.ahlbregfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 5, 2019
