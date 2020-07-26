Lonnie Wade Gutherie was born August 28, 1958 in Sapula, Oklahoma to Pauline (Davis) and Thomas Gutherie. Lonnie moved to Longmont as a small child. He loved living in this town. He attended Central Elementary, Longs Peak Middle School and graduated from Longmont High School in 1977. While in high school, he was a wrestler. During his teenage years, he taught himself to play the guitar. He would play the guitar the rest of his life. He was in numerous local bands throughout the years. Playing and listening to music made him very happy. In 1990, he married Tammy Comer and had two children; Anna Kathleen (29) and Peter Thomas (23). They made their home in Longmont. Lonnie loved to build with his hands. His first job was an auto mechanic with Hajek Chevrolet. He worked numerous years at Woodley's Fine Furniture, and then worked for 17 years at the University of Colorado in the student-housing department. Lonnie didn't want to retire, so he went to work for American Furniture where he built displays for the different show rooms. The last couple of months he enjoyed working at Advanced Auto Parts as a parts runner. Lonnie will be remembered for his witty humor, free spirit, wisdom and kindness. He loved the outdoors, whether it was listening to birds in the morning, fishing or hiking at Beaver Lake with his family. He loved his Oldsmobile, his Harley Davidson and his 1967 Stratocaster Fender. Lonnie is survived by his wife Tammy, daughter Anna, his son Peter and his brother Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Audie. Please help raise awareness about suicide prevention and be the difference by calling 1-800-273-8255. Please donate to suicide prevention at suicidepreventionlifeline.org in Lonnie's memory.

