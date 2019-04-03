Home

Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Lori Garcia Obituary
Lori A. Garcia, of Loveland, passed away on March 29, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 31. A Celebration of Life will be held 1pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Howe Mortuary Chapel. Lori is survived by her daughter, Ali Gonzales of Loveland; companion, Angel Gonzales of Loveland; mother and step-father, Virginia Garcia and Jerry Sutton of Pueblo; brother, William Garcia of Pueblo. Lori was preceded in death by her Dad, Joseph Garcia and brother, Thomas Montano. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 3, 2019
