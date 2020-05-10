Lori Palmer of Erie, CO., died Sun., April 26, 2020. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Fri., May 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M., St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Erie, CO., it will be live-streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502267217?pwd=Y3N1aG5SektDUGdGcXMzV3VudGoyUT09,Password: 085048. Contributions: American Heart Association (P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-20300) or Boulder County Foster Parents Association ( Colorado State Foster Parents Association, 2497 Fenton Street, Edgewater, CO 80214). If you would like to request a program or read the full obituary and to leave an online message and sign the guestbook for the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 10, 2020.