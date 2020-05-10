Lori Palmer
Lori Palmer of Erie, CO., died Sun., April 26, 2020. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Fri., May 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M., St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Erie, CO., it will be live-streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502267217?pwd=Y3N1aG5SektDUGdGcXMzV3VudGoyUT09,Password: 085048. Contributions: American Heart Association (P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-20300) or Boulder County Foster Parents Association ( Colorado State Foster Parents Association, 2497 Fenton Street, Edgewater, CO 80214). If you would like to request a program or read the full obituary and to leave an online message and sign the guestbook for the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com

Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
