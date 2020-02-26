|
|
Lori Gean Richards, 61, of Longmont passed away suddenly of natural causes on February 24, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital. She was born July 23, 1958 in Denver, CO to E.C. Dick and Madelyn (Pritchard) Richards. Lori moved with her family to Nebraska and Illinois; returning to Littleton, CO where she graduated from Heritage High School in 1976. She attended the University of Northern Colorado for two years. Lori answered the call of her heart and moved to Hawaii where she lived for two years. Lori was a software test engineer working several years for NBI corporation in Boulder, then at Mountain/Western Bell and currently for the Reed Group. She was a member of Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. Lori loved animals and was an avid supporter of the Longmont Humane Society. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Ken Cordova. Lori is survived by her parents Dick and Madelyn Richards, sisters Belinda Cordova and Danna Leigh Richards, two nephews, one niece, three great nieces, one great nephew and loving dogs Mabel and Emma. Memorial services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Longmont Humane Society. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 26, 2020