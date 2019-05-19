|
|
Lorretta Sue Eldridge of Longmont died May 2, 2019 at her residence. She was 80 years old. Lorretta was born December 10, 1938 in Niwot, CO, the youngest of four children born to Robert and Emma Pickerel. She was the last of the children to pass on. She married Jack Eldridge in November of 1991. Jack passed in 2005. Jack and Lorretta both retired from the state of Colorado Department of Revenue, Drivers License Section. Lorretta was honored to be the first female office manager in the state and she managed Longmont, Loveland, and Estes Park. Jack and Lorretta had collectively 58 years with the state. Together they enjoyed hunting, fishing, gambling and as many cruises they could fit into their schedule, traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, Bahamas, and Mexico. Lorretta enjoyed her life, but the years spent with Jack were the most precious. Lorretta is survived by her step-children; Steve (aka Radar) Eldridge, Mike Eldridge (Kathy), and Jane Winter (Jerry), Step-Grandchildren; Steven Babb (Sara), Heather Eldridge, and Whitney Eldridge. Step- Great Grandchildren Makayla Avila, Joseph Avila, Desire' Avila, Michael Eldridge, Zayn Williams-Eldridge, and Gunner Williams-Eldridge. Also most precious Milo and Joy Wilson adding Andy Wilson (Regan) and their kids Grady and Jessa, and Katie Denny (Matt), and their children Cole, Coy, and Clay. She was also comforted by dear friend and guardian angel, Debbie Bennett. Along with many nieces and nephews throughout Nebraska, who she has always been close to. Her friends are many, but she sends a heart felt thanks to "the girls" for their support and the time they all spent together. A big love of her life was also her rescue dog Max who was by her side for more than 14 years. A memorial will be held at Howe Mortuary, May 30, 2019 at 11:00AM, with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Longmont Humane Society in Lorretta's name.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 19, 2019