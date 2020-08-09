Evelyn Louise Leiding of Longmont Colorado passed away peacefully with her children and their spouses by her side after a long battle with cancer on August 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Louise was born July 21, 1942 in Golden Colorado and grew up working on the family farm in Lakewood until moving to Lyons in 1957. Louise worked the Hall family businesses starting with a gas station in 1958 where she and her sister Alice would take turns working nights to keep the station running 24/7. She also worked their drive in restaurant, fruit and vegetable stand and the motel which Louise would purchase in 1973 and operate until selling in 1987. Louise started working at Ball Aerospace in 1968 where she would retire as a human resource manager in 2006. She soon realized she loved and needed to be around people and began working full time at Walmart in Longmont until her diagnoses of brain cancer in 2019. Louise had a loving and kind spirit that was felt by everyone she met. Louise married in 1960 to David E. Leiding. She was a loving and devoted mother to 4 children, Cathy Spreer, David (Nickie), Randy (Luann), Thom (Kim). She has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Corinne Hall and sister, Neva Parker. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Ashley Doolittle Foundation to raise awareness of relationship abuse or to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensesburg, CO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store