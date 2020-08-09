1/1
Evelyn Louise Leiding of Longmont Colorado passed away peacefully with her children and their spouses by her side after a long battle with cancer on August 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Louise was born July 21, 1942 in Golden Colorado and grew up working on the family farm in Lakewood until moving to Lyons in 1957. Louise worked the Hall family businesses starting with a gas station in 1958 where she and her sister Alice would take turns working nights to keep the station running 24/7. She also worked their drive in restaurant, fruit and vegetable stand and the motel which Louise would purchase in 1973 and operate until selling in 1987. Louise started working at Ball Aerospace in 1968 where she would retire as a human resource manager in 2006. She soon realized she loved and needed to be around people and began working full time at Walmart in Longmont until her diagnoses of brain cancer in 2019. Louise had a loving and kind spirit that was felt by everyone she met. Louise married in 1960 to David E. Leiding. She was a loving and devoted mother to 4 children, Cathy Spreer, David (Nickie), Randy (Luann), Thom (Kim). She has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Corinne Hall and sister, Neva Parker. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Ashley Doolittle Foundation to raise awareness of relationship abuse or to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensesburg, CO.

Published in Longmont Times-Call from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Louise was a very loving and kind person to everyone she would come into contact with. She had a smile for everyone. RIP You will be missed by many!
Carolyn Ross
Coworker
August 8, 2020
RIP love and will miss you lots.
cheri Simonton
Family
August 8, 2020
Such a sweet and caring person. Always had a smile on her face that could brighten up anyone's day. She will be forever missed.
Mick Romero
Coworker
August 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon Nuoci-Dunn
Friend
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We worked many hours together and had lots of laughs. We had such love for each other. It was unspoken words. I will miss you Louise. May God keep you safe.
Linda Hatton
Coworker
August 8, 2020
She was a grand wonderful person and I was happy to talk to her at Wal-Mart where she worked I will truely miss her so sorry for her family's loss R.I.P. Mrs Lieding
Anita Rodriquez
Friend
August 8, 2020
Louise was one of a kind and who made the world a better place just by being in it. We had some great laughs over all the years! Rest in peace, Louise. My love and condolences to Louise's family.
Clara Baxter and Family
Family
August 8, 2020
One of the sweetest ladies ever. Rest in peace, dear friend. You have more than earned it. ❤
Denise Winslow
Friend
August 8, 2020
She was such a sweet lady to work with i loved working with her at walmart. She will be truly missed. RIP Louise!!!
Chasity Rounds
Friend
August 8, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you all! I am saddened to hear Louise has passed but I am assured she is in a good place. I knew Louise from Wal-Mart. A very kind and sweet soul. I just loved her! Rest in peace my friend!
Chris Peppler
Coworker
