Lucille Byrum was born in Detroit, MI. She married James C. Byrum in 1945. The couple moved to Boulder in 1952 to raise their family. They lived there until 1982, when they relocated to Longmont. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her four children: Luellen Byrum-Reed of Longmont, Jim Byrum of Lyons, Terry Williams of Broomfield, and Kit Byrum of Baltimore, MD as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will take place on July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Longmont.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 17, 2019