|
|
Lucy L. Stromquist, 95, who was born and raised in Longmont, CO, peacefully passed away October 1, 2019. Born December 21, 1923 in Longmont to Denzel and Mildred (Mahan) Hartshorn, Lucy was a force in the community for her entire life. She graduated from Longmont High School in 1941where she played clarinet in the band and was a nationally recognized debater who earned a trip to compete in Washington D.C. Lucy attended Colorado State University and was selected for an accelerated aeronautical engineering program in Ames, Iowa at the outbreak of WWII. There, she was involved in the design and manufacturing of the P-38 aircraft. On January 21, 1943 she married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Stromquist, who was in the US Army European Front. Following the War, Lucy and Art lived in Longmont while they farmed and Art attended Colorado A&M (CSU) where he earned his BS in agricultural science. Together, Art and Lucy created a productive farm enterprise and were later joined by their two sons, Luke and Charlie. Lucy had many roles on the farm-- consultant with Art and her boys, head bookkeeper, truck driver beside the beet puller, weed burner/controller, gourmet cook for the farm crew, and, above all, loving wife and mother. When her children had launched their lives, Lucy attended UNC to complete her Master's degree in education and school administration. Lucy began her second career with Saint Vrain Valley Schools where she was the director of Adult Education for over 30 years. Having touched and changed the lives of thousands of people in the community, she retired in 2003 at the age of 79. In addition, Lucy worked at the Colorado Department of Education where she travelled throughout the state training other adult educators. She was named Adult Educator of the Nation by CASAS in 1996. Active in the community, Lucy was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.E.O. Chapter DI, Sunshine Club, and HEO (Help Each Other). She also was a Sunday school teacher, a 4-H leader for livestock and cooking/sewing clubs, and a part of every parent group in her children's schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Art, and sisters, Dorotha Hartshorn, Nadine Henry and Jane Eastlack. Lucy is survived by four children: Luke Stromquist and wife Jolene; Lorraine Stromquist, Dorotha Ekx and husband, Doug; and Charles Stromquist and wife Sue; ten grandchildren: Shannon, Sloane; Evan, Erin; Chris, Carlie and Tyler; and Luke, Ryan, and Blake; and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Cremation is entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lucy Stromquist Scholarship Fund in care of the Education Foundation of St. Vrain Valley School District. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 4, 2019