Born October 15, 1925 in Depew, OK, to Julian Paris and Ruth Brown Paris. Passed away July 11, 2019 in Monte Vista CO at the age of 93. She was holding Vick's hand and Annette was by her side when she said she was sleepy just minutes before she passed peacefully away. Ella was a longtime Longmont resident. She taught school for many years in the area. She was a member of several local clubs over the years. In addition to dancing to country music and square dancing, she loved to sew and play games. Ella's most favorite thing was her family She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Lusero in 1961, her sister Betty and brother Nels. Ella went on to raise her four young boys by herself. Ella is survived by her children, Rick (Sue) Lusero of Pueblo, Nick Lusero of Salida, Vick (Annette) Lusero of Monte Vista and Jack Lusero of Salida; sister, Jeannie (David) Yates of Chandler, OK; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A graveside inurnment will take place, 2pm, Wednesday, July 31 at Mtn. View Cemetery, 620 11th Avenue in Longmont. A Celebration of Life will follow at Howe Mortuary Chapel at approximately 2:30pm. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019