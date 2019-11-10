|
|
Mabel Maxine Bush was born at Boulder's University Hospital (now the Women's Gymnasium at the University of Colorado) in 1922. She was the daughter of Wilbur Dewey and Carrie Leona (Livingston) Goudge. She died peacefully at her home from cognitive dementia on October 29, 2019 with her loving son by her side who had been her primary caregiver for over three decades. Maxine spent her childhood growing up in Gold Hill, Colorado where her parents' owned and operated "The Log Cabin Inn," a store and restaurant in the cabin that Wilbur built himself in 1927. She spent one month at the Gold Hill School then went to the Salina School and finally to Mapleton Elementary when her family moved to Boulder for the winters. She graduated from Boulder High School in 1941 and eventually married Leo L. Bush who was the co-owner of Bush's Drive In, a long-time Boulder landmark. Maxine enjoyed being a housewife and mother. At one point of her life she was employed by the Boulder Public Library. She was an avid member of the Gold Hill Club for many years and shared her cherished Gold Hill memories happily. She and her husband were members of Broadway Baptist Church for many years and later became members of Calvary Bible Church for over 45 years. When Leo retired they spent their lives together trailering the United States and Canada. Their final winters were spent in Mesa, Arizona where Leo passed away. Mabel Maxine is survived by her three children: Nikki (Stan) Welles, Terry Bush and Chel (Phil) Courtney; four grandchildren: Luke (Laura) Welles, Noel (Dave) Maxwell, Carrie (Jesse) Trujillo and Colin (Kate) Courtney; six great grandchildren: Alyssa (Clayton) Goulet, Hayden Maxwell, Ryan Maxwell, Anna Maxwell, Eleana Courtney and Avyn Courtney; one great-great grandchild Samuel Goulet and another one on the way. No services are planned at Maxine's request. However there will be a remembrance Cornish tea and coffee on Sunday, November 17th, 3-5pm in the Fellowship Hall at Calvary Bible Church, 3245 Kalmia Avenue, Boulder. Maxine said no flowers, instead take a loved one out to dinner (or whatever) and create lasting loving memories.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 10, 2019