Macgregor 'Mac' George, 46, passed away February 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for 17 months. He was born January 11, 1974 in Juneau, Alaska to David and Jean (Gray) George. Mac moved with his family to Aurora, CO in 1987 and graduated from Gateway High School in 1993. He was an accomplished athlete in wrestling, baseball and football. He attended Fort Lewis College. While at Fort Lewis he met Leslie Stanton, fell in love and they were married July 3, 1999 at the Rinn United Methodist Church. Their daughter, Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Kathleen, was born in 2009. They have lived in Longmont since 2000. Mac had been a milkman and supervisor, delivering for Royal Crest Dairy for 15 years. He was a member at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Mac enjoyed golfing with his father in law and bowling with friends in the Monday night leagues. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies. He was a huge fan and devotee of Star Wars movies and memorabilia. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and Uncle Don. Mac is survived by his wife Leslie; daughter Lizzie; mother Jean Edmondson, (Dan); brother Jim George, (Janet); sister Jenny George, (Brian); and many other loving family members. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont, CO. In true Mac form, please feel free to wear Star Wars, Broncos, Rockies or purple attire. Memorial contributions can be made to Elizabeth George's college savings fund at any Chase Bank. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 3, 2020