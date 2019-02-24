|
Mae D. Danzl, age 87, of Longmont, CO, passed away on February 20. Mae Dailey was born on May 9, 1931, in Red Lake Falls, MN, to Clarence and Mildred (Sortedahl) Dailey. In 1951, Mae married James R. Danzl in St. Cloud, MN, and they had four children - one son and three daughters. Mae and Jim moved their family to Boulder in 1954. The Danzl family lived in several towns along the Front Range before settling in Lafayette in 1959. Mae moved to Longmont in 1983. Mae enjoyed being a mother, and she took great joy in her children's and grandchildren's activities and interests. After raising her children, she returned to work as a buyer for Head Sports, an employer for which she was extremely proud to be an employee. An avid reader, Mae was a lifelong library patron who enjoyed best sellers and new releases. Mae kept informed of current events in the community and the nation. She had an interest in family history and her Norwegian heritage. Family dinners were adorned with beautiful arrangements made from flowers grown in her garden and delicious dinners were served on her cherished Fostoria dishes. Mae had a an independent spirit, a sweet disposition and a cheerful smile. Above all, she was a kind and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her children Janet Lee of Arvada, James J. (Kathy) Danzl of Longmont, Julie (Al) Stoupa of Berthoud and JoAnn Thomas (Juan Aviles) of Longmont; her grandchildren Emmanuel David (Patrick Greaney) of Denver, Eric David (Sophia) of Chicago, Sarah Ray-Roser (Rick Roser) of Longmont, Jonathan (Sarah) Danzl of Longmont, Amber Danzl of Denver, and Ivy Danzl of Berthoud; great grandchildren Brennen, Bailey and Beckham Ray, Cadence Roser, Ellie David, and Jude Danzl; great-great-granddaughter Laylah Ray; sister Joyce Davidson; nephew Steve Davidson, nieces Val Kennedy and Debbie Davidson. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28, at Longs Peak United Methodist Church, 1421 Elmhurst Dr., Longmont, CO. Pastor Steve Reinhard will be officiating. Donations in Mae's memory can be made to the Longmont Humane Society or to Longs Peak United Methodist Church.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 24, 2019