Mardalla Anne Brown (Mardy), 74, of Longmont passed away April 28, 2019 at her home. She was born November 20, 1944 in Deertrail, Colorado to Joseph and Esther (Klemz) Rico. She moved with her family to Burlington, CO where she grew up. In February of 1962 she married Cecil Woodrow "Woody" Brown, Jr in Burlington. They began their lives together in Lafayette and then relocated to Longmont a few years later. They eventually divorced in 1994. She was a clerk and cashier at the K-Mart deli, Diamond Shamrock on North Main St. and then at Albertson's grocery until her retirement. Mardy enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, sewing, camping, reading, walking, television crime shows and watching her favorite show, Jeopardy. She loved to play the game Free Cell on her computer and kept track of how many games in a row she had won without any losses - 18,445. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. Mardy is survived by three children: Brian Brown and wife Susan; Robin Corbin and husband Brian; and Gordon Brown; as well as six grandchildren: Aaron Brown, Melinda Brown, Micheal Corbin and wife Jane, Melany Corbin, Joshua Corbin and Wyatt Brown. Mardy's enjoyment and fascination with crime shows lead to her decision to donate her body to Colorado Mesa University in order to help others learn. A celebration of Mardalla's life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 5, 2019