Margaret Abdnor passed away on December 2, 2019 at Katherine and Charles Hover Green Houses in Longmont, CO under the care of Suncrest Hospice at the age of 92. She was born to Martin and Margaret Cebulla Farniok in Delano, MN on December 3, 1926. Margaret grew up on a farm with seven brothers and three sisters. She learned how to garden, can, sew, and work hard on the farm at a very young age. She had many fond memories of her siblings and her parents. Margaret met Marlow Abdnor while working in Litchfield, MN. They married on April 4, 1964 and were married for 45 years until Marlow's passing in 2009. Margaret and Marlow owned a hardware store in Litchfield. In 1970 they sold the store and moved to Marshall, MN for 2 years. They moved to Longmont, CO in 1972. Margaret worked for Howell's Department Store, A Closer Look, and then JC Penney's. After many years of working in retail business, Margaret retired in 1997. Margaret was always very involved in serving in many ministries at Grace Evangelical and Faith Baptist (now FaithPoint) churches in Longmont. She was a wonderful friend to many and loved her surrogate grandchildren. Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved Marlow and eight of her brothers and sisters. She will be missed by her sister Eileen (Robert) Merchant and her brother Richard (Sandi) Farniok as well her sisters-in-law, Jean Farniok and Carmen Farniok, Helen Heins, Cleo (John) Urban, Marilyn (Joe) Whitlock and her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday December 10, 2019 at FaithPoint Baptist Church, 833 15th Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 6, 2019