Margaret Lucille Love, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Alta Vita Assisted Living in Longmont, Colorado. She was born in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania to Clover and Irene Orcutt. Margaret Lucille spent her childhood in Corsica, Pennsylvania, attending Clarion-Limestone schools, earning a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Clarion State College and a master's degree from Penn State University. Her career as a kindergarten and elementary school teacher spanned many decades, most recently at Penn Hills School District near Pittsburgh, where she retired just prior to her 70th birthday. Margaret Lucille was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all. She is survived by her children Brian, Stephen and wife Karen, grandchildren Ryan and Shannon, and grand-dog Bailey, all currently living in Colorado. Her husband John Love, also of Corsica, preceded her in death. Due to the pandemic, no public services will be held at this time. In her honor, please consider making a donation to your local humane society or to ASPCA at apsca.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store