Margaret Sherratt, age 93, born June 10, 1925 passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Lafayette. She married Frank Sherratt on May 1, 1949 and is survived by her three children, Dale (Vi), Beverly (Dudley), Debbie (Ted), along with 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and sister Catherine. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, parents John and Theresa Hartnagle, sisters Bertha Schott and Marie Hartnagle, and brother John Hartnagle. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette. A rosary will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 7:00PM, Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00AM with interment to follow at Lafayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Post 1771 or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 715 Cabrini Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 17, 2019