Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarith Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarith Cullen


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarith Cullen Obituary
Margarith "Mommie" Cullen, 87, saw her joy and hearts desire to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, complete on April 17, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1932 in Lucerne, Switzerland. On September 11, 1957, Margarith obtained permanent residence in the U.S., and on August 20, 1976, became a U.S. Citizen, a privilege she never took for granted as she loved living in "The Land Of The Free and The Home of The Brave". On January 2, 1964, Margarith married William J. Cullen, her husband of 53 years, before his passing in 2017. She faithfully and tirelessly worked along side Will for 15 years in the hotel/motel industry, until his retirement in 1980. Through thick and thin, Margarith stood beside Will. She remained a source of encouragement and strength for the whole family, lifting them in prayer and trusting her True Source of Strength, The Lord Jesus Christ, for all things. Margarith enjoyed traveling and nature, especially the grandeur of the mountains. However, it was in the simple things of life, which are often overlooked by many, that she saw the most beauty. She cherished and loved spending time with family and friends and wanted them to know the peace and life that comes from having a relationship with God. Margarith is survived by immediate family of her daughters; Kathleen Kelly and Ariana "A.J." Cullen and two grandchildren, Ryan Cullen and Krista Cullen, both of whom brought her so much delight and she loved dearly, as well as several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held for family. Due to the cuurent situation with Covid-19, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. To share condolences visit www.alhbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -