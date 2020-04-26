|
Margarith "Mommie" Cullen, 87, saw her joy and hearts desire to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, complete on April 17, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1932 in Lucerne, Switzerland. On September 11, 1957, Margarith obtained permanent residence in the U.S., and on August 20, 1976, became a U.S. Citizen, a privilege she never took for granted as she loved living in "The Land Of The Free and The Home of The Brave". On January 2, 1964, Margarith married William J. Cullen, her husband of 53 years, before his passing in 2017. She faithfully and tirelessly worked along side Will for 15 years in the hotel/motel industry, until his retirement in 1980. Through thick and thin, Margarith stood beside Will. She remained a source of encouragement and strength for the whole family, lifting them in prayer and trusting her True Source of Strength, The Lord Jesus Christ, for all things. Margarith enjoyed traveling and nature, especially the grandeur of the mountains. However, it was in the simple things of life, which are often overlooked by many, that she saw the most beauty. She cherished and loved spending time with family and friends and wanted them to know the peace and life that comes from having a relationship with God. Margarith is survived by immediate family of her daughters; Kathleen Kelly and Ariana "A.J." Cullen and two grandchildren, Ryan Cullen and Krista Cullen, both of whom brought her so much delight and she loved dearly, as well as several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held for family. Due to the cuurent situation with Covid-19, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. To share condolences visit www.alhbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 26, 2020