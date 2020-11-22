Marian A. McGrane, of Longmont, passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2020. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday. Marian was born in Grand Gorge, NY on November 8, 1930 to Elwood and Edna (Yanson) Clark. She was married in Kingston, NY in 1953 to Thomas R. McGrane, Jr. Marian retired from IBM after 18 years of service. She and Tom spent many years traveling. Marian loved sunshine and being outdoors, playing tennis or working in her flowers. She was an avid sports enthusiast, following the CU Buffs and Colorado Rockies. Marian was her grandkids biggest fan and she loved watching them participate in sports and followed all their activities. Family was everything to Marian. She treasured phone calls and visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Marian is survived by her children, Robert (Barbara) McGrane of Berthoud and Michele (Joe) Moyer of Erie; her sister, Victoria Clark of Petersburg, N.Y. along with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas. A private graveside will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store