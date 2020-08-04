1/1
Mariana Cecilia Carr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mariana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born August 9th, 1955, passed to HIS HEAVENLY HOME July 28, 2020. Daughter of Wallace B. Carr and Stella Carr; mother to Kasandra Turner and T-Angelo Turner "Son", as she called him; sister to Denise Yvonne Carr, brother Wally Carr and sister to Bobbi Lynn Bradeson (deceased); beloved Tia to Elizabeth Hasan (Ca.), Amanda Carr (Co.), Shannon Tufuga (Ut.), Bayliss Carr (Co.). Her love for her great-nieces and nephews was never ending; as was her love for her many friends, whose lives she touched, including her grandfather, Samuel Diaz from Hurley, NM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved