Born August 9th, 1955, passed to HIS HEAVENLY HOME July 28, 2020. Daughter of Wallace B. Carr and Stella Carr; mother to Kasandra Turner and T-Angelo Turner "Son", as she called him; sister to Denise Yvonne Carr, brother Wally Carr and sister to Bobbi Lynn Bradeson (deceased); beloved Tia to Elizabeth Hasan (Ca.), Amanda Carr (Co.), Shannon Tufuga (Ut.), Bayliss Carr (Co.). Her love for her great-nieces and nephews was never ending; as was her love for her many friends, whose lives she touched, including her grandfather, Samuel Diaz from Hurley, NM.

