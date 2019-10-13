|
|
Marianne was born to Victor and Anna Kirby on July 14th, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. Being the 6th of 9 children, family was so very important to her. She married her high school sweetheart James Csotty, October 29th, 1949. They soon started a family and were gifted with 5 children. Faith, family, and friends were our Mother's world. She was always active in the Catholic church whether being a Sunday school teacher, a Eucharistic minister, or volunteering for Pope John Paul II's Catholic Youth Day. As her family, we were blessed with a loving, nurturing, talented, funny, and encouraging Mother. Our family grew by son's and daughter's in law, 10 beautiful grandchildren and the magic of 3 great-grandchildren. Her time, talent, and love at anytime day or night were her gifts to us. Friends received special smiles, a kind heart, and gentle spirit. One of Mother's favorite songs was "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong. Simple words she lived by with a smile. Marianne is preceded in death by husband James Csotty, son Jerome Csotty, grandsons Jerome Csotty Jr., and Ian Woodworth. She is survived by brother Victor (Gloria) Kirby, sister Carolyn DiCarro, sons James Martin Csotty, Joel (Elizabeth) Csotty and daughter Anne (Richard) Banduh. Grandchildren; Conan (Meghan)Csotty, Jessi(Mitch) Taylor, Sara(Christopher)Maes, Carlos Palomo, Carely Palomo, Gabriela (Zach)Janzen, Joely(Scott) Gattoni, and Sidney Cheyenne Daniels. Great Grandchildren; Kaida J Csotty, Myla Florece Daniels, and Lincoln James Janzen. Mass will be held 10:30a.m. Thursday, October 24th 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 13, 2019