Marie Jordan

Marie G. Jordan, 90, of Longmont, CO passed away peacefully on Sunday August 30th. Marie was born in Woodlynne, New Jersey to Michael and Josephine Gregory. She attended Collingswood High School and, after graduating in 1947, worked at RCA Corporation in Woodlynne, New Jersey.Marie met John Jordan in 1948 and they married in October of 1949. They immediately moved to Los Alamos, NM where they lived for 13 years before relocating to Longmont, CO in 1963.Marie's patience, compassion, humor and strength were evident in how she devoted herself to raising her seven children and to her volunteer work for the organizations she felt passionate about, most notably the Mother's March of Dimes, St John the Baptist Catholic Church, and Bonfils Blood Center. She was an expert housekeeper, accomplished seamstress and knitter, keen money manager, and avid gardener, a love she passed on to her children. Marie is survived by her children Greg (Marie), Susan (Jake), Ann (David), Jim (John), Kathryn (Andrew), Paul (Maryann) and Steven (Michelle), and 9 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband John, infant daughter Margaret Rose, parents Michael and Josephine Gregory, and sisters Doris Jordan and Bernice Busz.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's Hospital of Denver, General Fund. There will be a small funeral service held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont, CO at 10:00am on September 9, 2020. Masks required and social distancing observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store