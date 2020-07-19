1/1
Marie Sandberg
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Cecelia (Mathes) Sandberg passed away July 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Marie was born in 1931 to John and Marie Mathes in Queens, NY where she spent her childhood. After education at Katherine Gibbs secretarial school, she worked for 8 years in Manhattan. In 1957 she married and moved to Kingston NY where she raised her two daughters. She enjoyed small town living, Marie was active in her church and became a highly skilled gardener. Later she combined her love of gardening with a photography hobby, and she crafted many beautiful greeting cards for friends and family. Marie is survived by daughters Ruth (Tony) Carufe of Nashville and Jane (Jack) O'Toole of Longmont and her ex-husband Kenneth Sandberg of Poughkeepsie, NY. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Anthony (Shannon) Carufe, Joe (Fran) Carufe, Eileen O'Toole, Kevin O'Toole and Alexandra Carufe as well as 4 great-grandchildren (Vivian & Jack, Sam & Jake). There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to an organization that helped her in later years (Longmont Meals on Wheels or Hopelight Clinic or Tru Hospice) or perhaps plant a flower in memory of her kind and gentle life. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved