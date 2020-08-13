Mariella Rosenkoetter passed away on August 6th 2020. She was much loved and will be missed by many family members and friends. She was born in Humboldt Ne. Feb. 4th 1928 to Wirt and Lela Williamson who preceded her in death. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln Ne. and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She married The Reverend Robert Rosenkoetter on Nov. 26th 1950. They spent a great portion of their married life in Manhattan Kansas, and then for a short time in Rocky Ford Co. serving the Lutheran Church and their communities in many capacities. She moved to Longmont Colorado in 1983 and was a faithful member of First Lutheran Evangelical Church. She was preceded in death by The Reverend Robert Rosenkoetter, Sister Nancy Dworak of Longmont Co., and Brother Dr. David Williamson of Nesconset N.Y. She is survived by her children Timothy Rosenkoetter (Yuki), of San Diego, Beth Rosenkoetter Hall (Kelly), of Littleton Co., Sara Rosenkoetter (David Herrmann) of Longmont Co., and Grandaughter Kira of San Diego, Sisters Laura Hargreaves of Longmont Co., Samantha Williamson of Arvada, and many Nieces and Nephews. A memorial service and interment will be held in her honor at a later date at Ryssby Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store