Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Marion Bjeldanes


1935 - 2019
Marion Bjeldanes Obituary
Marion Frances Bjeldanes, 83 of Lafayette, passed away August 27, 2019 at The Center at Northridge in Westminster, CO. Marion was born October 11, 1935 in Hawley, MN to Ralph and Frances (Raeder) Zuehlsdorff. She grew up in Minnesota and graduated from South High School in Minneapolis. On August 31, 1957 Marion married Mitchell Bjeldanes in Minneapolis, MN. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of two children. In 2006, Marion and Mitchell moved to Longmont, CO to be closer to their family. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Longmont where she belonged to their Quilting Group. Marion enjoyed playing Bridge, bowling, quilting, crossword puzzles and interior decorating. She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings; Robert Zuehlsdorff and Patricia Brenny. Marion is survived by her children; Steve (Cathy) Bjeldanes of Hinsdale, IL and Lynn (Phil) McNabb of Thornton, CO, five grandchildren; Nick (Jessica) McNabb, Kaeli (Kyle) Baker, Ian McNabb, Emma Bjeldanes and Nate Bjeldanes, two great grandchildren; Abby and Joe McNabb and two brothers; Kenneth (Marlene) Zuehlsdorff and Mike Bennett. A graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation at https://www.bbrfoundation.org/ Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 1, 2019
