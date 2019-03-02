|
Marion Howard Blecha, friend to the world, passed away February 25, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado at his home. He was 79. Marion is survived by: two sons, Lynn (Heidi) and Scott (Karen); three grandchildren, Kady Marie Blecha, Keeley Kay O'Hayre and Alexander Dylan Blecha; God-daughter Lindsi Marie (Flynn) Smith, and Kady's mother, Stacy Blecha; Marion's siblings, Barbara Holloway, Harry (Ann), Raleigh (Edna), Paul (Erma), Phyllis Warthen, Edward "Gus" (Cindy), Loretta Blecha-Blasier (Dave), Don (Barb), and George; In-Laws Linda (Gettman) Cowan (Mike), David "Hooter" Gettman (Judy), Randy Gettman (Candy), and Paula Buchanan (John), and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by: his wife Gloria Jean (Gettman) Blecha, parents, R.J. "Dutch" Blecha (1910-1991) and Velma Maxine (Carlock) Blecha (1913-2004), his brother Jim Blecha, his sister Florence "Jo" Spotts, his parents-in-law Harold "Tubby" Gettman (1922-1995) and Betty Ruth (Zambo) Gettman (1922-1995), and his brother in-law Harold "Doogie" Gettman (Cindy). Marion was born September 8, 1939 on the family farm in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and was the fourth of twelve children. He graduated from Fort Morgan High School, and qualified for State wrestling twice. He joined the US Air Force, trained in Riverside, CA and served as a ground refueler at Thule, Greenland. He returned to Fort Morgan in 1960 and started a 37-year career with Great Western and Western Sugar. Marion married Gloria Jean Gettman on June 12, 1960, and resided in Fort Morgan where they had two sons, Lynn (1961) and Scott (1964). Marion transferred to Longmont in 1966, where he and Gloria Jean both played fast-pitch softball, bowled, and played golf. Marion and Gloria coached the boys' baseball and all-star teams, winning several championships. Marion transferred to the Greeley factory in 1978 and continued to work there until 1985, then joined Western Sugar in 1986, retiring in 1998 after several years as the Ag Maintenance Supervisor. Marion was President of the new Skyline Booster Club, raising money through bingo to fund new weights and equipment. They were later granted lifetime tickets at Skyline. Marion was a life-long member of the Elks. Marion and Gloria barely survived the 1995 auto accident in CA which claimed the lives of Tubby and Betty, Gloria's parents, with whom they often traveled. In retirement, Marion and Gloria enjoyed traveling, camping, attending high school, Rockies, and Broncos games, and he trekked with the Langford clan several times to College World Series and Cooperstown. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2010. Gloria passed on in 2014, and was memorialized with Nana's Place in Ft. Morgan. Marion met close friends each week for coffee, and was known to hit the road on a whim to travel to meet friends and family all over the West particularly grandson Alex in Arizona for golf, museums and car shows and general mayhem. Marion and Gloria treasured spending time with all of their beloved grandchildren Lindsi, Keeley, Kady and Alex. Service will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at LifeBridge Christian Church, 10345 Ute Highway, Longmont, Colorado, with a reception following. An informal gathering with take place 4-6pm Monday in Ft. Morgan, at the home of Paula & John Buchanan, 19614 E 8th Ave. Marion will be laid to rest next to Gloria in Fort Morgan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations via GoFundMe.com to the "Blecha & Gettman Legacy Scholarship Foundation", being established as a 501(c)(3) charity. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 2, 2019