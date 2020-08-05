Fort Collins - Marion Sundberg(Rother), 75, of Fort Collins passed peacefully on June 27th. Marion was born in Northfield, MN on June 5th, 1945 to Robert V. and Clara M. Rother. She Graduated from Randolph High School. She met her husband Gerald (Jerry) Sundberg in 1966 during a blizzard. They were blessed with 4 Children. She was a stay at home mom, cake decorator, 4H leader, bank teller and loan officer, retail clerk and manager and worked in human Resources. She loved socializing, traveling, music, dancing, scrapbooking, playing games, sweets, and most importantly spending time with her family. Marion is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Kendra(Russ) Mitchell, 3 children, Russell, Margaret, Ryan; son Jeffrey(Tracy), 2 children, Gabrielle and Victoria; daughter Kimberly(Sean) Gatin, 2 children, Stefanie and Sara; daughter Katherine. She is survived by 4 sisters, Patricia(Phil) Feyereisen, Eileen(Beissel), Joyce(Francis) Cobian, Dorothy(Gary) Grundhauser, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert L. Rother. Celebrations of life are being planned at a later time in Colorado and Minnesota. Memorial contributions can be made to your local First Responders organizations.

