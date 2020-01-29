Home

Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
323 Collyer St.
Longmont, CO
View Map
Marjorie Orbanosky Obituary
Marjorie M. Orbanosky, of Longmont, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was 89 years old. Marjorie was born in Billings County, ND on December 5, 1930 to Steve and Mary (Basaraba) Stuss. Marjorie is survived by her sons, Craig (Julie) Orbanosky of Longmont and Robby (Judy) Orbanosky of Firestone; grandchildren, Patrick Stuss and John Stuss, Mary Parker and Hannah Orbanosky; nephews, Kevin Stuss, Mark Stuss, Lynn Stuss, Gary Evoniuk and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held 1pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St. in Longmont. Inurnment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. Howe Mortuary is taking care of funeral arrangements. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolence and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 29, 2020
