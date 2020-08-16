Marlene Dolores (Willie) Turley passed from this life surrounded by her four surviving sons the evening of Thursday, August 6, at Longmont United Hospital.Marlene was born July 3, 1932 in Westminster, Colorado to Fredrick and Frieda Willie, who took sincere pride in having become Americans after making the arduous journey from their former homeland of Switzerland. She grew up in Westminster with her older brother and sister. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Edgar Turley on July 4, 1951. When the U.S. Army sent Bob to England during the Korean War she joined him there, where she gave birth to her first son.After returning home to Colorado Marlene and Bob raised five sons. They were especially proud that all five became Eagle Scouts. The family lived for a time in Apalachin, New York, where Marlene owned and operated a Montgomery Ward catalog store. Bob's work also took the couple to Quebec, Canada where they lived for a few years before returning home to Colorado, where they spent the remainder of their lives raising dogs, cattle, and various other animals on an acreage outside of Longmont. Mom's passion was volunteering at a local nursing home as well as caring for injured animals at a local wildlife rescue organization.Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; one son, Russell (Rusty); her older brother, Lloyd Willie; and her sister, Mildred (Willie) Tuttle, who herself left this life just a few weeks before Marlene.Marlene is survived by her four sons, all in Colorado: Robert (Nancy) Turley of Wellington; Richard (Padte) Turley of Orchard Mesa; Ronald (Gizelle) Turley of Olathe; and Randall (Lauren) Turley of Longmont. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews.The family will host a visitation for neighbors and friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont on Monday, August 17. Marlene will then be reunited with her husband, Colonel Robert E. Turley, after a brief ceremony at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday August 18, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. As per State health guidelines, masks are required at both events.In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehab Center, 5761 Ute Highway, Longmont, CO 80503

