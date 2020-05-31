Martha E. Trout (102) of Longmont passed away on May 21st, 2020 at Good Samaritan's "Loveland Village" care center. A long time Colorado resident, Martha was born Martha Koenig in Centralia Illinois on April 20th, 1918 to Emil Koenig and Bessie (Minor) Koenig. She was the eldest of three children. During her long life, Martha was a housewife and mother, a wartime shipyard welder, ("I wasn't a 'Rosie the Riveter', I was a 'Wendy the Welder' and proud of it!"). She also worked in the food service, hotel management and publishing industries. She ended her working career with many years in the electronics field at Ball Brothers from which she retired at age seventy. At her hundredth birthday she remarked: "Looks like the Social Security Administration lost the bet." Martha faced life with humor, humility and grace. She was steadfastly faithful to God and her country and life will be darker without her light in the world. She is survived by three of her four children, nine of her ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren. Martha once said: "Longevity and offspring aren't big accomplishments. All they take is time and arithmetic." Martha is interred at Lyons Cemetery, Lyons Colorado. Due to social distancing there was no funeral or memorial service since she would not have wanted people to risk their lives and health gathering for her. Online donations in her name may be made to the Hoyleton Children's Home at: http://hoyleton.org/donations/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store