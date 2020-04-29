|
Martha Anita Rittenburg, 67, of Longmont, died April 26, 2020 at Longs Peak Hospital. She was born December 2, 1952 in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Judith Bilodeau. Following her high school graduation Martha went on to attend college and graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. On May 1, 1976, Martha married Richard Rittenburg in Bay City, Michigan. Martha taught sixth to eighth grade English and grammar at St. John the Baptist Catholic School since 1976. In 2013, Martha was voted as the NCEA teacher of the year. In her free time, she enjoyed crochet, embroidery, puzzles and reading. She also enjoyed spending time in the mountains. Martha is survived by her husband Richard and her daughters Anita and Elizabeth all of Longmont. She is further survived by her brothers Matthew (Lynn) Bilodeau of Cheyenne, WY; Marshall (Leslie) Bilodeau of Freeland, MI; Mark (Margaret) Bilodeau and Michael Bilodeau of Bay City, MI and her sister Michelle (Scott) Salter of Chicago, IL. Private family services will be held on Thursday and Friday. A burial will be held in Michigan at a later date. Please share thoughts, memories and condolences with the family at www.howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 29, 2020