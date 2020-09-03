Annette Elizabeth (Girmann) Anderson, formerly of Boulder, died on August 29, 2020, in Longmont, Colorado. Annette was born August 4, 1927 in Ogallala, Nebraska to Charles and Hildegard (Sack) Girmann. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, George Martin Anderson; her sister Caroline Brooker; and her parents. Annette is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Michael (Susan) Anderson of Longmont, Colorado, Philip (Debbie) Anderson of Broomfield, Colorado and Martin (Rebecca) Anderson of Castle Rock, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Greg Anderson, Richard Anderson, Tianna Palmer, Tia Gerdsen, Justin Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Caitlyn Anderson; and nine Great-Grandchildren. Annette graduated with a degree in Journalism in 1947 from the Colorado Women's College. She worked for the Boulder County School District for many years in the Superintendent's Office, and before that as a travel agent, and supported her husband, George, with the family-owned Anderson Drug stores in Boulder. She was a devout Christian who loved and valued her family, music, the mountains, and nature. She was active in the community and her church and loved traveling with her husband, George, and their friends. Annette was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette's memory and in honor of her granddaughter, Tianna, can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org/give-today. Expressions of sympathy and special messages may be shared on Crist Mortuary's website under Annette's name at www.Cristmortuary.com.

