Marvin Berg (Marv) died peacefully at age 78 on April 25th, 2020 at Boulder Community Hospital, after a period of declining health (not COVID-related). He was born in Velva, ND to Olaf and Lillian (Annell) Berg on June 20, 1941. He graduated from Minot High School in 1959 and from the University of North Dakota (UND) in 1969 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He served proudly in the Army from 1964 to 1966. Marv married Maxine (Dockter) Berg in Goodrich, ND on January 16th, 1965, and the newlyweds were quickly re-stationed to the Friedburg, West Germany army base before returning stateside to complete his degree while raising their two children, Richard and Liane (Johnson). After graduating from UND he briefly worked in underground mine construction, then for US Gypsum in Fort Dodge, IA. The family moved to Longmont, CO in the early 70's where Marv worked at the Martin Marietta Cement plant in Lyons, CO for 20 years. Marv and Maxine moved to Tulsa in 1994 where he worked for Blue Circle Cement for 8 years, then in Ravena, NY with LaFarge Cement. They enjoyed 4 years in the Albany, NY area before retiring to their Colorado home. Marv was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont. He was a choir member, Sunday school teacher, council member, and Sunday school Superintendent. Upon returning to Longmont after retiring from a 9-to-5 job, he started the Fixer Upper group as well as a men's chorus at First Lutheran. A stoically hard worker, Marv was also a warm family man and a friend to many. He delighted in designing and building beautiful gifts in his wood shop, and was always willing to share his woodworking and building skills to lend a helping hand. The same hands which knew their way around saws and drills were used to help his children with their homework and patiently untangle and brush the hair of his grandchildren. The feet which walked on mountains and through limestone quarries also carried him on runs with his son and dances at weddings. Marv is survived by his wife Maxine, son Richard (Alexandra) Berg, daughter Liane (Ian) Johnson, grandchildren Elise and Madelyn Johnson, and Michael and Grace Balthazor and great-grandchildren Tatiana, Brooke, and Michael, as well as brothers Eddie, Ernie, and Michael Berg and sisters Geraldine (Dena) Stedman and Valerie (Russ) Kraenzel. He was preceded in death by parents Olaf and Lillian (Annell) Berg, and brothers Richard and Kenneth Berg. Marv found immense joy in the little things in everyday life. Not one to miss his morning coffee, he called it "Norwegian gasoline." He could always be counted on for good Ole and Lena jokes (uff da!). His face would break into a wide grin at dogs, which flocked to him and were somehow able to sense, like everyone else in his orbit, his good nature. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in Longmont or TRU Community Care of Boulder County. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

