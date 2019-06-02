|
Marvin B. Howeth, Sr. passed away May 28, 2019. He was 88 years old. Marvin was born on August 17, 1930 in Washington, OK to Calvin E. and Eva (Bacon) Howeth. Marvin grew up in Oklahoma where he graduated Salutatorian of his class at Bradley, OK. He excelled in basketball, baseball, and track while in school. On December 4, 1949, Marvin married the love of his life, Ora Darlene Henderson, in Alex, Oklahoma at his parents' home. After getting married, they lived in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. Marvin moved to Longmont in 2015, from Prosper, TX. He retired from Edward Don & Co. in 1985 while living in Plano, TX. Marvin was a member of the Longmont Church of Christ. Over the first 70 years of his life he taught bible classes of all ages. Marvin loved his Lord. Marvin loved spending time with his family. He cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, elk and deer hunting. Marvin loved attending worship services and church activities. He volunteered at Mountain States Children's Home Thrift Store in Longmont, CO. He favored baked goods and steak but enjoyed good BBQ ribs. Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ora Darlene Howeth; two sons, Marvin B. Howeth, Jr. and Steven Phillip (Karen) Howeth; one daughter, Pamela Darlene Bohnsack; three brothers, Lloyd (Georgia), Joey (Peggy), and Junior (Linda); and two sisters, Joanne (AB) and Barbara; four grandchildren, Shane (Nina), Nathan (Christina), Jimmie, and Brandi (Walter); six great-grandchildren, Erica, Phillip, Maren, Collins, Nova, and Andrew. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain States Children's Home in Longmont, CO. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 2, 2019