Our beloved Kristen Dee Marwitz, 54, went peacefully to her Lord on May 3, 2020, at her home in Longmont, CO, after a battle against multiple myeloma. Kris was born October 8, 1965 in Fort Collins, CO to John Danial and Karen Dee (Squier) Marwitz. She is survived by her mother Karen, her four brothers Curt (Carol), Scott (Queenie), Todd and Eric, eight nieces and nephews, and her boyfriend, James Loving. A Family Graveside Service was held at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held in Longmont or Boulder when Covid-19 has receded. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view Kris' full obituary and send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store