Marwitz Kristen Dee
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marwitz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Kristen Dee Marwitz, 54, went peacefully to her Lord on May 3, 2020, at her home in Longmont, CO, after a battle against multiple myeloma. Kris was born October 8, 1965 in Fort Collins, CO to John Danial and Karen Dee (Squier) Marwitz. She is survived by her mother Karen, her four brothers Curt (Carol), Scott (Queenie), Todd and Eric, eight nieces and nephews, and her boyfriend, James Loving. A Family Graveside Service was held at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held in Longmont or Boulder when Covid-19 has receded. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view Kris' full obituary and send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Longmont or Boulder
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
my dear customer Im so sad to hear that you went to heaven I will truly miss you and know that I will always take care of your husband at the store. May you Rest In Peace and May the Lord comfort your family
Dora
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved