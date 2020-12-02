Mary Ann Lamons (Nan) was born on February 6, 1934 in Van Buren, Arkansas to Robert and Ilda Cowne. She moved to Coffeyville, Kansas and then to Pueblo, Colorado where she graduated from Centennial High School Class of 1952. She attended Iowa State University before transferring and graduating from Colorado A&M. She married Robert E. Lamons in Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 1, 1955 and started her family with Bob Lamons who was in the United States Army. She made 22 moves with Bob Lamons in his 29 year military career and 42 year marriage before his death on February 14, 1997. She retired in Fountain Hills, Arizona for 23 years and Longmont, Colorado. Nan died on November 25, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by her loving children; Monty and Penny Lamons, Winchester, Virginia, Lynnette and Mark Martin, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lance and Sherri Lamons, Frisco, Texas and Lucky and Shana Lamons, Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Services and burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Rye, Colorado after the pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store