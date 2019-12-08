|
Former Longmont resident Mary Ann Wingate died December 1, in Brookings, SD. A native of New Jersey who migrated to Colorado after the death of her husband in the 1970s, she started college in her late forties and earned an education degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, fulfilling a lifelong dream to become an educator. She worked tirelessly with special needs children and was a champion of literacy, working privately and with civic organizations to teach reading to children and adults, including many immigrants to the United States. She was a great lover of dogs. Mary Ann is survived by her son, Steven; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; grandsons, Lucas and Landon - all residents of Brookings; and by her stepson, Thomas of Framingham, MA.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 8, 2019