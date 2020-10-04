Mary Anne (Roseman) Wiley, 89, of Longmont, Colorado passed away peacefully on March 25, 2015 in the presence of her family. Mary Anne was born September 23, 1925 in Rock Island, Illinois to Laurence and Isabelle (Stoehr) Roseman. She graduated from United Township High School in 1943 and happily married Frank Wiley on March 28, 1948 in Broadmoor, Colorado. Mary Anne was an avid gardener, frequently taking time to stop and smell the flowers and was known to have a cup of hot tea nearby year-round. She was a great cook and baker who found joy in cooking, canning or freezing what she grew for family and friends. In the Spring and Summer, when she wasn't playing in the dirt, she loved spending time on the patio, watching the hummingbirds and admiring her beautiful gardens. In the Fall and Winter, she enjoyed knitting, quilting and perusing garden books and catalogs in anticipation of the upcoming Spring. Mary Anne was a wonderfully loving, kind and caring woman and she will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She's preceded in death by her brother, Dale Roseman and husband, Frank.

