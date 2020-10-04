1/1
Mary Anne (Roseman) Wiley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Anne (Roseman) Wiley, 89, of Longmont, Colorado passed away peacefully on March 25, 2015 in the presence of her family. Mary Anne was born September 23, 1925 in Rock Island, Illinois to Laurence and Isabelle (Stoehr) Roseman. She graduated from United Township High School in 1943 and happily married Frank Wiley on March 28, 1948 in Broadmoor, Colorado. Mary Anne was an avid gardener, frequently taking time to stop and smell the flowers and was known to have a cup of hot tea nearby year-round. She was a great cook and baker who found joy in cooking, canning or freezing what she grew for family and friends. In the Spring and Summer, when she wasn't playing in the dirt, she loved spending time on the patio, watching the hummingbirds and admiring her beautiful gardens. In the Fall and Winter, she enjoyed knitting, quilting and perusing garden books and catalogs in anticipation of the upcoming Spring. Mary Anne was a wonderfully loving, kind and caring woman and she will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She's preceded in death by her brother, Dale Roseman and husband, Frank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved