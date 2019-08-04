|
Mary Georgia (Archuleta) Aragon, 80 of Longmont, passed away July 30, 2019 at the Lifecare Center of Longmont. Mary was born November 28, 1938 in Las Vegas, NM to Martin and Mercedes (Gutierrez) Aragon. She grew up in New Mexico and at the age of eight, she moved to Denver, CO. Mary spent the rest of her life in Colorado and moved in and around the Boulder and Longmont area. On August 8, 1959, she married Buddy Archuleta in Denver, CO. They were married for 47 years. She worked as a teacher in Pre-K and Preschool at The Jack and Jill School on and off for many years. Mary loved teaching and taking care of babies and children. She was a longtime member of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Longmont. Mary loved gardening, dancing, crafting, drawing and writing. She is preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, Edna Larson and Junior Gomez, and her step-father, Delfino Gomez, whom she loved and knew as her own father. Mary is survived by her children; Sharon (Craig Satterfield) Archuleta of Longmont, Buddy (Roni) Archuleta, Jr. of Longmont and Cindy "Freda" (Robert) Coldwell of Firestone, two grandchildren, Michelle (Paul) Archuleta and Cody Coldwell, and two sisters, Susie Santistevan and Priscilla (Ernie) Trujillo as well as her extended family. In lieu of a service, Mary would want you to hug your children or bask in a beautiful garden in her memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 4, 2019